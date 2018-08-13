Voit was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Since being traded to New York from the Cardinals on July 28, Voit has gone just 3-for-16 with two RBI, one walk and five strikeouts in five games and failed to do anything to warrant additional playing time. In his place, Ronald Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A.