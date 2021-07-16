Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Voit suffered the injury, but the timing couldn't be worse with the Yankees already missing six players that tested positive for COVID-19. According to Hoch, Voit will receive a lubricating injection in his knee and PRP therapy could also be utilized. The first baseman has no timetable for his return, though he seems likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Chris Gittens was promoted and is starting at first base Friday in his place.