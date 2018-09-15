Voit went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored in Friday's victory over Toronto.

Voit capped off a five-run first inning by delivering a two-run double to left-center field. The 27-year-old is off to a solid start in September, going 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 11 games.