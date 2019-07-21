Yankees' Luke Voit: Playing through pain Sunday

Voit (jaw) is starting at first base and hitting seventh against the Rockies.

He was removed from Saturday's game after getting hit by a pitch near his jaw, but will not miss further time due to the injury after getting cleared of a concussion. Voit is 6-for-27 (.222) with a home run and 11 strikeouts in eight games this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories