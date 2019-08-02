Yankees' Luke Voit: Receives cortisone injection

Voit (sports hernia) received a cortisone injection and will be re-evaluated next week to determine whether surgery is necessary, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Voit landed on the injured list Wednesday after being diagnosed with a sports hernia and is potentially facing a six-week absence. The possible hope seems to be that the injection will reduce the immediate need for surgery, reducing his return timetable. Regardless, the 27-year-old should be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.