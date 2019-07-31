Yankees' Luke Voit: Receiving MRI for core muscle issue

Voit left Tuesday's game versus Arizona with a core muscle injury and will undergo an MRI, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Voit was hit by a pitch on the elbow in his first plate appearance Tuesday, but his wincing during his next at-bat appears to have been the result of the core muscle issue. The 28-year-old had a brief stint on the injured list at the start of July due to an abdominal strain, but the specifics for the current injury won't be known until the MRI results are announced.

