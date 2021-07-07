Voit went 5-for-6 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Mariners.

Voit anchored a 12-run, 18-hit offensive display Tuesday night with a career-high five hits, including a two-run single in the second inning and an RBI-single in the third. The 30-year-old has started off a bit slow since his return from the injured list in late June, however, he's building up some momentum heading into the All-Star break after hitting safely in each of his last three contests. For the year, Voit's slashing .237/.302/.381 with three homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and a 7:31 BB:K over 106 plate appearances.