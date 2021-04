Voit (knee) is scheduled to play a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old progressed to taking live at-bats at the alternate training site this week, and the next step in his recovery is rehab games. Voit could require a fair amount of reps before being cleared for big-league action after missing the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery in late March for a partially torn meniscus.