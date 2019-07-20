Yankees' Luke Voit: Removal deemed precautionary
Voit cleared all concussion tests after being hit by a pitch near his jaw in Saturday's game against the Rockies, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The Yankees are labeling Voit's removal from the contest in the fifth inning as precautionary after the slugger passed all phases of the concussion protocol and won't require any further testing. The team could choose to withhold him from the starting nine in Sunday's series finale as an extra safeguard, but his availability for the upcoming week doesn't seem to be in any peril.
