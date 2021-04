Voit (knee) has resumed running outside and will ramp up his activities in the near future, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Voit went through defensive drills Saturday, and he continues to increase his workload while he recovers from knee surgery that he underwent in late March. A timetable for the 30-year-old's return to game action hasn't yet been established, but DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford should continue to fill in at first base while Voit is sidelined.