Voit (knee) will serve as the designated hitter in Thursday's spring game against the Phillies, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The 30-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest due to right knee soreness, but he's expected to make a relatively quick return to the lineup. Voit participated in defensive drills Wednesday and return to action at first base in the near future if all goes well Thursday.