Yankees' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (abdomen) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Voit played four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the last week, clearing the way for his return to the Yankees. He was ultimately sidelined for a month due to a sports hernia. The 28-year-old has a .278/.392/.493 slash line with 19 homers in 94 games and figures to resume his starting role at first base

