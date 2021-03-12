Voit went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Voit missed a few games due to a sore right knee, but the issue was clearly minor given the slugger's ability to play -- albeit at DH -- Thursday. Voit felt well enough to test the knee on a tag-up from second base following a flyball to left, and though he was thrown out, he appeared to come out of it none the worse for wear. Per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, Voit will have a planned day off Friday.