Yankees' Luke Voit: Seals victory
Voit went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Voit took Miguel Castro deep in the ninth inning to seal the win for the Yankees, his second homer of the season. He's had trouble getting things going since his home run on Opening Day, with this being his first extra-base hit in 18 at-bats since. However, he continues to bat third in the depleted Yankees' lineup, which should provide him plenty of opportunity to drive in runs if he can get it going at the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...