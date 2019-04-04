Voit went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.

Voit took Miguel Castro deep in the ninth inning to seal the win for the Yankees, his second homer of the season. He's had trouble getting things going since his home run on Opening Day, with this being his first extra-base hit in 18 at-bats since. However, he continues to bat third in the depleted Yankees' lineup, which should provide him plenty of opportunity to drive in runs if he can get it going at the plate.

