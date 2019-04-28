Voit went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Giants.

Voit is locked in right now, collecting three hits in three of the last four games. His average has shot up from .236 to .283 during that span. The 28-year-old slugger has 11 extra-base hits and 25 RBI on the year.