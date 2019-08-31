Yankees' Luke Voit: Singles twice in return

Voit went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored in Friday's loss to Oakland.

Voit played first base and hit sixth in his return to the lineup after missing 29 games with a sports hernia. The 28-year-old is slashing .280/.393/.493 with 19 homers and 54 RBI in 416 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories