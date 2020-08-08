site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Luke Voit: Sitting in Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff

Voit isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
With the Yankees playing their second doubleheader in four games, Voit will once again sit for the afternoon game. Mike Ford will serve as the first baseman in Game 1, batting third.
