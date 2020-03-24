Yankees' Luke Voit: Slated for starting role

Voit is projected to be the Yankees' starter at first base when the regular season begins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Voit entered spring training as the favorite for the first-base job and played well enough to nail down the role, hitting .267 with a home run and two RBI over 30 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back from a rough end to the 2019 campaign that included sports hernia surgery in August and a subsequent 1-for-32 slump to close out the regular season.