Yankees' Luke Voit: Slated for starting role
Voit is projected to be the Yankees' starter at first base when the regular season begins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Voit entered spring training as the favorite for the first-base job and played well enough to nail down the role, hitting .267 with a home run and two RBI over 30 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back from a rough end to the 2019 campaign that included sports hernia surgery in August and a subsequent 1-for-32 slump to close out the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.