Voit has a partial meniscus tear and will undergo surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Voit recently underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of his knee injury. Voit won't be able to participate in baseball activities for at least three weeks following his procedure, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. Jay Bruce will serve as the team's starting first baseman in his absence, while Derek Dietrich and Tyler Wade could also see increased playing time to begin the season.