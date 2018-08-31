Voit went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against Detroit.

Voit clubbed a two-run homer to center field in the seventh inning to put the Yankees ahead by two, but the Tigers would rally for three runs in the ninth to take the series opener. Voit has been on a power surge since being called up Aug. 21, slugging four home runs and driving in nine over nine ballgames.

