Yankees' Luke Voit: Smacks 12th homer

Voit went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Voit took Miguel Castro deep in the eighth inning to record his 12th homer of the season. That came after he doubled and came around to score in the sixth inning, and he now has six extra-base hits in his last eight games. He's managed to raise his slugging percentage 33 points in that span, and he's now hitting .263/.376/.503 across 213 plate appearances for the season.