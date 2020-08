Voit went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Phillies.

Voit sat out the early game of the doubleheader, but performed well when he returned to the lineup. He provided the Yankees with an early 1-0 lead, taking Aaron Nola deep in the second frame to record his fourth home run of the campaign. While he's provided plenty of power early on, Voit has also struck out 39 percent of the time in 31 plate appearances this season.