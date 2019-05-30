Yankees' Luke Voit: Smashes 14th long ball

Voit went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-0 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old strikes out a lot -- 54 times in 241 plate appearances -- but he also hits for a lot of power and records his fair share of walks. Behind 32 free passes and 22 extra-base hits, Voit owns an .892 OPS. He is batting .262 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI and 37 runs in 202 at-bats.