Yankees' Luke Voit: Smashes 20th homer

Voit went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Voit delivered a two-run blast over the fence in center during the first inning, and he drove in another run in the eighth with a single to right field. This marks the 28-year-old's first long ball since July 22 against Minnesota, though it's worth noting that he missed 29 games in July and August due to a sports hernia. Voit is hitting .279 with 20 homers and 58 RBI over 105 games this season.