Yankees' Luke Voit: Starting rehab assignment Friday

Voit (abdomen) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday in hopes of being activated for the Yankees' next homestand, which starts Aug. 30 versus the Athletics, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Voit is likely to join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the rehab stint as he makes his way back from a sports hernia. The Yankees are beginning a nine-game, west-coast road trip Tuesday, so it seems unlikely the 28-year-old would make the cross-country trek to be activated prior to the homestand.