Voit (foot) is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Sunday's spring opener against the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old played with plantar fasciitis throughout 2020, but he appears to be entering spring training in good health. Voit was still significantly productive with a .948 OPS, 22 homers and 52 RBI in 56 games, so he has high expectations entering 2021.