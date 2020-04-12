Play

Yankees' Luke Voit: Staying in shape at home

Voit has been working out at his home in St. Louis, Ryan Fagan of Sporting News reports.

In addition to working out "as much as possible" in order to stay in shape, Voit has been getting extra conditioning by doing yard work in his backyard. The slugger is expected to take on a near-everyday role at first base for the Yankees when the regular season begins.

