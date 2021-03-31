Voit confirmed that he underwent surgery Monday to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Reports surfaced over the weekend indicating that Voit would require surgery, but it wasn't immediately clear when the procedure would be completed. Now that Voit has officially had surgery, he'll likely be in recovery mode for at least three weeks before resuming baseball activities. Voit said he hasn't been given a target date to return to game action, though he said he expects to be back "pretty soon." For now, fantasy managers are probably best off ruling him out for all of April.