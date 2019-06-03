Yankees' Luke Voit: Swats 15th home run

Voit went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and another run scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Voit got the Yankees on the board by hitting their only home run of the night with a solo shot off David Price in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old has been a tremendous source of power for New York this season, slashing .268/.379/.521 with 15 home runs, 40 runs scored and 39 RBI through 57 games.