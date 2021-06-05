Voit (oblique) did some fielding work Friday, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, and he was also slated to take dry swings later in the day, according to Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated.

Voit has been on the injured list since late May with a Grade 2 oblique strain, and he is expected to still be a few weeks away from a return. Manager Aaron Boone noted that the slugger still needs to progress with his hitting before eventually taking some live at-bats while also indicating that Voit is making positive steps in his recovery. "He's doing well...He's trending in a very good direction," Boone stated.