Voit (knee) will take live at-bats at the Yankees' alternate training site Thursday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Voit had been participating in defensive drills and running outside recently, and he'll now face live pitching for the first time since he underwent knee surgery in late March. The 30-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.