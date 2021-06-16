Voit (oblique) hopes to return to the major-league roster Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Voit transferred his rehab assignment from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, and he could return to the majors in time for the series opener against the Royals. The first baseman said his return depends on how he feels after appearing in more rehab games. He's scheduled to play a full nine-inning game Wednesday, and he'll get some additional at-bats in the days that follow. Voit has been out since May 25 due to a Grade 2 oblique strain.