Manager Aaron Boone said he's hopeful that Voit (knee) will be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Yankees' upcoming three-game series with the Rays that begins Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Voit, who has gone 5-for-13 with a pair of home runs and walks in his first four rehab contest at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is slated to serve as the affiliate's designated hitter Sunday in what is expected to be his final minor-league game. Assuming Voit comes out of the game with no renewed discomfort in his surgically-repaired left knee, he'll likely make his 2021 debut for the Yankees at first base in Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay. Voit's return will likely result in fewer opportunities for Mike Ford and Rougned Odor (knee), who had been his primary replacements in the lineup this season.