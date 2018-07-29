Yankees' Luke Voit: Traded to Yankees
Voit was traded from the Cardinals to the Yankees on Saturday along with international bonus pool money in exchange for Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos.
A 27-year-old right-handed first baseman, Voit probably fits better in the American League, as he profiles as a quality designated hitter against left-handed pitching. He was hitting .299/.391/.500 with nine home runs in 271 plate appearances for Triple-A Memphis this year, and has a career .240/.307/.432 slash line with five home runs in 137 plate appearances in the majors. Voit could be summoned to the big-league club in the coming days if the Yankees would like a right-handed slugger on the bench, or they could wait until September.
