Voit went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old just won't stop slugging. Voit has two two-homer performances in the last five days, and his 18 long balls puts him two ahead of Mike Trout and Nelson Cruz for the major-league lead. On the season, Voit is slashing .280/.343/.634 with 42 RBI -- fourth in the league -- through 44 games.