Manager Aaron Boone mentioned June 15 as a potential date for Voit (oblique) to begin a rehab assignment, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Voit participated in some fielding work Friday and is continuing to progress toward a mid-June rehab assignment. The slugger, who was placed on the 10-day IL on May 26, will likely need to make multiple appearances in the minors before he's ready to rejoin the Yankees lineup. With all that being considered, he remains on track for a late-June return.