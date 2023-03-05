Yankees manager Aaron Boone hinted that Cortes (hamstring) will likely be the fifth starter to begin the season, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gerrit Cole is likely to start Opening Day followed by Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino, and then the winner of the competition between Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt would likely start the fourth game. That would give Cortes an extra few days to be ready for the year as he recovers from the strained hamstring that has sidelined him this spring, with Boone telling reporters that he's about a week behind the other arms in the rotation. The left-hander is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut soon, and while his debut may come later than anticipated, Cortes still should be ready to help fantasy managers to begin 2023.