Cortes (shoulder) will make a minor-league rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This will be Cortes' second rehab outing after he pitched 2.1 innings for Somerset on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and posting four strikeouts. Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that the left-handed hurler will likely make one more rehab start after Friday before he's activated. That puts Cortes in line to possibly return to the big-league rotation during a road series against the White Sox that begins Aug. 7.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Strikes out four in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Making rehab start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Could begin rehab stint Saturday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Another sim game on tap•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Transferred to 60-day IL•