Cortes (shoulder) will make a minor-league rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This will be Cortes' second rehab outing after he pitched 2.1 innings for Somerset on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and posting four strikeouts. Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that the left-handed hurler will likely make one more rehab start after Friday before he's activated. That puts Cortes in line to possibly return to the big-league rotation during a road series against the White Sox that begins Aug. 7.