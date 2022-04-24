Cortes allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings Saturday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Cortes didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, although it was a two -run blast to Josh Naylor. He was very sharp otherwise, as he allowed no other extra-base hits and backed his eight strikeouts with 20 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes. Cortes has gotten off to a strong start early in the campaign by maintaining a 1.15 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Equally impressive is his 25:3 K:BB, highlighted by a combined 20 punchouts across his last 11.1 innings of work.