Cortes (9-4) took the defeat Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three in seven innings.

All three runs against Cortes came in the first inning as he allowed singles to the first two batters and then a three-run homer to Randy Arozarena with one out. He didn't allow another hit until the sixth innings as he retired 20 of the last 21 batters he faced. The lefty has allowed three runs or fewer in six straight starts, compiling a 2.72 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 36.1 innings over that span. With 125 innings pitched, he's thrown 10 more innings than in any other major or minor-league season.