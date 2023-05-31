Cortes (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six and earning the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Cortes blanked the Mariners over the first four innings, but then a leadoff walk and a pair of doubles plated two runs in the fifth and would be replaced after getting through the frame with 101 pitches. The 28-year-old showed some life on his fastball, as it was averaging 92.1 MPH. He registered 14 whiffs on the evening and recorded six strikeouts for the second time over this last three outings. Despite an ERA north of five, Cortes is tied for fifth in the majors with a multitude of other pitches at five wins this season. He'll take a 5.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB into his next start, which is projected to come against the White Sox next week.