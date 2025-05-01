Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore.

Goldschmidt didn't have the most efficient performance from the plate, but he made up for it in the fifth inning with a solo shot to center field off Cade Povich. Goldschmidt has seven 30-homer seasons in his career but has just two long balls of the season. However, his 42 hits and .356 batting average rank second in the majors behind teammate Aaron Judge (50 hits and .427 average).