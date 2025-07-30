default-cbs-image
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Goldschmidt has faded into more of a part-time role of late, as he'll hit the bench for the fourth time in the Yankees' last seven matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher. Ben Rice will get the call at first base Wednesday while the Rays send righty Zack Littell to the hill.

