Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting against righty Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Goldschmidt has faded into more of a part-time role of late, as he'll hit the bench for the fourth time in the Yankees' last seven matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher. Ben Rice will get the call at first base Wednesday while the Rays send righty Zack Littell to the hill.
