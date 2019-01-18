Yankees' Sonny Gray: Trade to Cincinnati rumored
The Reds are closing in on a deal for Sonny Gray, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
After a strong start to his career in Oakland, Gray sputtered with the Yankees, posting a 4.90 ERA last season and losing his place in the starting rotation. The underlying numbers suggest his step back was much smaller, as he posted a respectable 4.17 FIP, so the Reds would be banking on the fact that his skills are still there. The righty would trade one tough park for another and sees his chances at wins go down, but a much firmer place in a starting rotation would nevertheless be a boost to his fantasy value.
