Bona recorded one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block over four minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.

Coming off his best performance of the season, Bona barely touched the floor Wednesday, logging just four minutes. With Joel Embiid back in the rotation, Bona's role basically evaporated. Outside of his 25-minute effort against the Pistons on Sunday, Bona has averaged just 0.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in four appearances. He should only be viewed as a potential streaming candidate, if and when Embiid is missing.