Drummond (knee) will be available off the bench in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The veteran center won't miss additional time after sustaining a right knee contusion in Friday's win over the Nets, though he'll slide to the bench with Joel Embiid (knee) back in action. In his last five outings off the bench, Drummond has averaged 6.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 18.2 minutes per contest.