Drummond is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond will revert to a bench role Tuesday after Joel Embiid (ankle/illness) was cleared to return from a one-game absence. Drummond has failed to reach double-digit points in five of his last seven outings, and since Dec. 2 he has averaged 6.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game.

