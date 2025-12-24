Drummond closed Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Brooklyn with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT) and 13 rebounds across 17 minutes.

Drummond reverted to the 76ers' bench Tuesday following the return of Joel Embiid (knee/illness), but the former still made an impact in a reserve role with eight offensive rebounds, en route to his 11th double-double of the regular season. Drummond was limited to just 40 games during the 2024-25 regular season due to multiple injuries, but he has played in 27 of 28 regular-season games (including 13 starts) to open the 2025-26 campaign, which has been particularly important given Embiid's knee injury management.