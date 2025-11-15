Drummond contributed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons.

With Drummond dropping in his sixth made three-pointer of the season, he set a new personal best for three-pointers made, and he's now 6-for-14 from distance on the year. He looks comfortable firing away from long range, so it seems the 32-year-old big man has truly added a three-point stroke to his repertoire. He's been playing well as Philly's fill-in starter over the past three games with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, posting averages of 14.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 triples a night.