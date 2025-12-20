Drummond totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 116-107 win over the Knicks.

Drummond was locked in from long range in this one, drilling his first three triples while setting a new career high in three-point makes. He also converted all three of his freebies, giving him a pristine true shooting percentage of 84.1 percent on the evening. If Joel Embiid (illness) can't play Saturday versus the Mavericks, Drummond will make for a solid target in daily fantasy leagues.